By | 5 Sep 2024

Australian company Cygnett has unveiled a brand-new range of travel accessories which will be showcased at the IFA Berlin 2024 CE trade show.

The new range, branded Voyager, is aimed at the set of smart travellers who need to stay powered and connected during their trips.

The range includes travel wall chargers, Bluetooth travel tags, a wireless multi-stream audio adapter, wireless magnetic travel chargers, a well as a phone mount for plane travel.

Cygnett says that the products which were designed in Melbourne focus on connectivity, convenience and durability.

“From the frequent flyer to the weekend road tripper, travel heightens our dependency on staying connected, and continues to be a primary catalyst for consumers purchasing tech accessories,” said Jason Carrington, Cygnett CEO.

“We understand the negative impact a flat battery and loss of connectivity will have on your travel experience. The Cygnett Voyager travel range is all about giving travellers confidence they will stay connected, capture every moment, and navigate their adventures without interruption,” added Carrington.

The Cygnett Voyager travel range will be sold by retailers in Australia, NZ, the UK, Middle East and Asia, with stock expected to arrive in-store closer to the end of this month.

The company has indicated that over the next 12 months, it is planning to expand the Voyager travel range . For now, below are the range of travel accessories available under the new collection.

Voyager Travel Range:

  • Voyager 67W Multi Port Wall Charger
  • Voyager 33W Multi Port Wall Charger
  • Voyager Bluetooth TravelTag (Single)
  • Voyager Bluetooth TravelTag (2-Pack)
  • Voyager Bluetooth TravelTag (4-Pack)
  • MagTravel 3-in-1 Wireless Magnetic Travel Charger
  • MagTravel 2-in-1 Wireless Magnetic Travel Charger
  • TravelPal Phone Holder for Planes & Travel

Apart from the Voyager Travel Range, ChannelNews has also reported on Cygnett’s other new products which will be showcased at IFA including its latest charging solutions for hybrid working, its laptop travel bank and cases as well as a 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, and even a fresh range of magnetic power banks.



