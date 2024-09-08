Australia-based technology brand Alogic has used their attendance at IFA 2024 to showcase a range of premium accessories and top end monitors that take a Q from Apple styling.

The range which ChannelNews was able to get hands on with include a new mice and wireless keyboards, plus new Clarity Touch 5K, Edge 34 and 40-inch Ultrawide OHD and 34”-inch Horizon ultrawide display monitors.

One of the new products is the Clarity 5K Touch 27-inch monitor.

This 27-inch display is touch-sensitive and has 5K resolution and professional colour accuracy, making it ideal for digital artists and photographers.

The Clarity 5K Touch is an affordable alternative to Apple’s Studio Display claims management.

During a visit to their stand, we were able to also play with the new Apex wireless performance mouse that comes in black or white.

What stands out is the Apex mouse has a curved, ergonomic shape that is designed to help eliminate RSI stress, but it appears to only apply to right-handed people with the design focused on a more natural hand position.

Yes, I am left-handed, so this product is no use for me and a big junk of the population.

Golf Companies manufacture right and left-handed golf sticks so why not technology Companies.

The new mice range is preconfigured with Mac and Windows shortcuts for taking screenshots, switching windows and navigating between desktops, there are also additional buttons, including a horizontal scroll wheel and programmable keyboard shortcuts capability for both

Mac and Windows. The mouse supports polling rates only problem is the lack of a left-hand version of up to 1,000Hz and has a white LED edge light.

Similar to the Logitech MX mouse, the Apex can switch between three separate devices using either 2.4GHz or Bluetooth.

The Apex has a rechargeable battery charged via a USB-C.

There is also a new compact version of the full-size Echelon wireless keyboard which are configured in a Windows combo set, which includes a mouse, or as a Mac keyboard only.

Like the Apex version the Echelon compact can switch between three devices using a 2.4GHz RF dongle or two devices with Bluetooth on Windows and three on macOS.

The keyboards include a numeric keypad and a low profile along with USB-C charging and the ability to switch between multiple devices.

Another new product included a new Scribe wireless mechanical range of keyboards which can be come in four variants for people who want to choose their own keyboard experience.

The Scribe Standard is a mechanical model featuring a full-size layout, while the Scribe Ergo comes with a wrist rest. The Scribe Compact also has a numeric keypad but in a smaller form factor. Finally, the Scribe Nano is an ultra-compact design without a numeric keypad.

Finally, there was an illuminate remote control monitor light with a 4K webcam.

The LED monitor light provides glare-free illumination for screens and houses an ultra-high-definition 4K webcam with autofocus and magnetic privacy cover. Other features include adjustable color temperature and auto-dimming using a rechargeable remote control.