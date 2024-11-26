Somewhere between August and November the wheels appear to have fallen off Apple’s plan to shoot a sequel to Wolfs, the film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

According to the plotline of the film, released on September 27 to streaming after a miserable one-week limited theatrical release, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. “But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiralling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.”

One August 7, about seven weeks ahead of the streaming launch, Apple was already crowing about a sequel.

“Apple Original Films has tapped writer, director and producer Jon Watts to write a sequel to Wolfs, the eagerly anticipated action-comedy film led by Academy Award winners George Clooney and Brad Pitt,” Apple said.

“Releasing the movie to cinemas before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

However, a according to a new report from Collider, Watts will be having nothing to do with any sequel to Wolfs.

Watts was promoting his new Star Wars series Skeleton Crew when he spoke about what was next for him.

“I don’t know what I’m directing next, and I don’t think there’s going to be a Wolfs sequel,” Watts was quoted as saying.

A Hollywood source told ChannelNews the decision by Watts to walk away was likely about “trust issues” following the brief theatrical release.

Top photo: George Clooney, Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Brad Pitt attend the Venice International Film Festival world premiere for Apple Original Films’ Wolfs at Palazzo del Cinema.