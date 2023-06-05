The Polestar 2 maxes out at 270 miles (approx. 474KM) whereas the Ioniq 6 can achieve 361 miles (approx. 580KM). The Ioniq 6 is also flashier and sleeker, with a comfortable interior. It provides 320-hp dual-motor versions of the Long Range battery pack and provides all-wheel drive with front and rear electric motors. Hyundai claims this setup can get the Ioniq 6 to 60mph (approx. 96KM) in 5.1 seconds. It has a smooth ride, and the cabin is well-isolated and quiet, and the EPA gives an estimated 140MPGe combined rating.

Hyundai have emphasised the lounge-like comfort, similarly modern and minimalist, just like the Ioniq 5. It is a four-door sedan, offering space for five across two rows of seating, a quiet cabin, flat floor, and several layers of sound-deadening material between the floor and carpeting.

Coming with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, this car uses the same software as other models, incorporating BlueLink for connectivity.