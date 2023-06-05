HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Hyundai Ioniq 6, A Competitor For Tesla

Hyundai Ioniq 6, A Competitor For Tesla

By | 5 Jun 2023

A new release called the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is making a jump for the best electric sedan, going up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Costing approximately $74,000 AUD, this new car is heading into the same leagues as the Tesla Model 3 (approx. $61,300 AUD), and the Polestar 2 (approx. $63,900 AUD).

However, both of these cars have issues that have been solved by Ioniq 6. The build quality is better than the Tesla Model 3, software isn’t as refined, however it does support CarPlay and Android Auto, and charges faster, supporting a 350kW fast charge, which is able to achieve 80% in under 20 minutes.

The Polestar 2 maxes out at 270 miles (approx. 474KM) whereas the Ioniq 6 can achieve 361 miles (approx. 580KM).

The Ioniq 6 is also flashier and sleeker, with a comfortable interior. It provides 320-hp dual-motor versions of the Long Range battery pack and provides all-wheel drive with front and rear electric motors.

Hyundai claims this setup can get the Ioniq 6 to 60mph (approx. 96KM) in 5.1 seconds. It has a smooth ride, and the cabin is well-isolated and quiet, and the EPA gives an estimated 140MPGe combined rating.

Hyundai have emphasised the lounge-like comfort, similarly modern and minimalist, just like the Ioniq 5. It is a four-door sedan, offering space for five across two rows of seating, a quiet cabin, flat floor, and several layers of sound-deadening material between the floor and carpeting.

Coming with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, this car uses the same software as other models, incorporating BlueLink for connectivity.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
LG Starts Mass Production Of EV Chargers
Tesla Owners Sue, Claim Software Updates Damage Batteries
Govt Announces National Strategy To Increase EV Market
China May Prohibit Export Of Mineral Crucial To EV Production
Tesla Delivers Record Numbers For Q1
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Canva Dismisses Value Markdown As “Inaccurate”
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/
Disney To Write Off $2.25B After Content Cull
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/
Myer CEO John King To Step Down
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/
“Technical Difficulties” Still Plague Cloud Gaming: Sony CEO
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/
What Could Come From The New iPadOS 17 Update
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Canva Dismisses Value Markdown As “Inaccurate”
Latest News
/
June 5, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian design software start-up Canva has dismissed a recent 67.6 per cent mark down of its worth by mutual fund...
Read More