Hyundai Ioniq 6, A Competitor For Tesla
A new release called the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is making a jump for the best electric sedan, going up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.
Costing approximately $74,000 AUD, this new car is heading into the same leagues as the Tesla Model 3 (approx. $61,300 AUD), and the Polestar 2 (approx. $63,900 AUD).
However, both of these cars have issues that have been solved by Ioniq 6. The build quality is better than the Tesla Model 3, software isn’t as refined, however it does support CarPlay and Android Auto, and charges faster, supporting a 350kW fast charge, which is able to achieve 80% in under 20 minutes.