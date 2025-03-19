Home > Latest News > HyperX’s new Gaming Headset has 200-Hour Battery Life

HyperX’s new Gaming Headset has 200-Hour Battery Life

By | 19 Mar 2025

HyperX has unveiled its latest addition to the gaming headset market, the Cloud III S Wireless, promising an industry-leading 200 hours of battery life on Bluetooth.

The new model enhances its predecessor, the Cloud III Wireless, with the addition of Bluetooth 5.3, making it more versatile for gamers on the go.

The headset offers dual connectivity options, supporting both 2.4GHz wireless (with a USB dongle) and Bluetooth. When operating in 2.4GHz mode, the Cloud III S delivers up to 120 hours of battery life, while Bluetooth extends this to 200 hours – more than a week of continuous use on a single charge.

For gamers using select HP Omen laptops, the headset can connect dongle-free via Instant Pair technology.

Another standout feature of the Cloud III S Wireless is its customisable magnetic ear plates, which can be swapped out for 3D-printed designs available in select regions.

The headset also features plush memory foam ear cushions and a durable stainless-steel frame. It also sports a detachable boom microphone for gaming, backed by a secondary omni-directional mic.

The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless is set to hit Australian stores in May, though pricing details remain unconfirmed. The previous Cloud III Wireless model launched at A$267.



About Post Author
You may also like
HP Buys HyperX In US$425 Million Gaming Push
HyperX Adds Aqua Switches To Gaming Keyboard Range
New HyperX Gaming Headset & Keyboard Released
REVIEW: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Keyboard – Brilliant Lighting and Built for Speed  
HyperX Unveils ‘Cloud Earbuds’ For Mobile Gaming
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Unveils Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Chips In Big AI Push
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram
Telegram CEO Returns To Dubai Months After Arrest In France
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Myer Net Profit Falls Nearly 40% As Wirth Focuses On “Resetting The Business”
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
HP Unveils Slimmer, Lighter Omen 16 Gaming Laptop
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
Apple iPhone 16e
Phone 16e Survives Durability Test – But Is It Worth the Price?
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Unveils Blackwell Ultra and Rubin Chips In Big AI Push
Latest News
/
March 19, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
At its annual GTC conference this week, Nvidia announced new chips with a focus on supporting the development of AI...
Read More