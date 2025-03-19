HyperX has unveiled its latest addition to the gaming headset market, the Cloud III S Wireless, promising an industry-leading 200 hours of battery life on Bluetooth.

The new model enhances its predecessor, the Cloud III Wireless, with the addition of Bluetooth 5.3, making it more versatile for gamers on the go.

The headset offers dual connectivity options, supporting both 2.4GHz wireless (with a USB dongle) and Bluetooth. When operating in 2.4GHz mode, the Cloud III S delivers up to 120 hours of battery life, while Bluetooth extends this to 200 hours – more than a week of continuous use on a single charge.

For gamers using select HP Omen laptops, the headset can connect dongle-free via Instant Pair technology.

Another standout feature of the Cloud III S Wireless is its customisable magnetic ear plates, which can be swapped out for 3D-printed designs available in select regions.

The headset also features plush memory foam ear cushions and a durable stainless-steel frame. It also sports a detachable boom microphone for gaming, backed by a secondary omni-directional mic.

The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless is set to hit Australian stores in May, though pricing details remain unconfirmed. The previous Cloud III Wireless model launched at A$267.