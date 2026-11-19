Australian hybrid workers are being encouraged to reconsider their desk setups ahead of Black Friday, with new research suggesting that everyday technology can influence productivity, comfort and overall wellbeing.

According to Logitech’s recent Control Tomorrow study, 81 per cent of Australian respondents believe having the right technology setup can make the difference between achieving their goals and falling short.

The findings highlight the importance of workplace equipment as employees continue to divide their time between home offices and shared workspaces.

While laptops and monitors often receive the most attention when upgrading a workstation, smaller peripherals such as keyboards and mice can play an important role in day-to-day comfort and efficiency.

Logitech Personal Workspace Solutions ANZ Senior Category Portfolio Manager Marisol Vargas said these devices are frequently overlooked during major shopping events, despite being among the most regularly used pieces of workplace technology.

“When sales come around, and people focus on what’s on their desk, it’s usually the laptop that receives the most attention, with peripherals a secondary concern,” Vargas said.

“However, our hands constantly use keyboards and mice over the working day. If these tools are uncomfortable to use, the impact of this will soon be felt physically and mentally.”

The shift towards hybrid working has also created additional considerations for employees who regularly move between home and office environments.

Rather than maintaining completely separate setups, portable peripherals that can connect to multiple devices may offer greater flexibility and help workers maintain a consistent experience across different locations.

Vargas said employees should consider how easily their equipment can be transported and whether it provides the same level of comfort and functionality at each workstation.

“Many Australians now maintain multiple workspaces across their home and office, and they need devices that can travel with them,” she said.

The advice comes as employers across the Asia-Pacific region increasingly encourage staff to spend more time in the office.

Research cited by Logitech from commercial real estate consultancy CBRE indicates that 88 per cent of Asia-Pacific employers expect employees to attend the office at least three days per week.

With more frequent commuting and longer periods spent at shared desks, workers may need to balance portability with ergonomic considerations.

Compact keyboards, wireless mice and devices capable of switching between multiple computers are among the options worth considering. However, portability should not come at the expense of comfort, particularly for employees spending extended periods typing or navigating digital applications.

Ergonomic design, reliable connectivity, battery life and compatibility with existing equipment are also practical considerations when comparing products.

Black Friday sales provide an opportunity to replace ageing or uncomfortable equipment, although shoppers should assess their individual requirements rather than focusing solely on discounts.

Vargas said workers should use the sales period to address recurring frustrations with their existing technology.

“Black Friday is usually about looking for the cheapest possible option, but it’s also a good time for Australians to fix the things they put up with every day,” she said.

Logitech is positioning its MX range of keyboards and mice as one option for employees seeking greater flexibility between work environments.

However, the broader considerations apply across the peripheral market, with shoppers encouraged to compare specifications, ergonomics and connectivity before purchasing.

For hybrid workers, choosing equipment that supports both home and office use could prove more beneficial over time than purchasing devices based on price alone.