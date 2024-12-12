Xbox has added nearly 400 titles that aren’t available with Game Pass to its app.

“Earlier this [Northern] summer, we began working with partners to bring all PC games with Xbox features into the Xbox app,” said Chris Charla, GM of Content Curation and Programs at Xbox.

“We’re super excited to see what Xbox games come to Windows PC from game creators in the future and to welcome nearly 400 titles that previously weren’t discoverable or purchasable in the Xbox app.”

Members of the Xbox Insiders Program have had access to the new Xbox Home “experience” since late October, and it’s now available in the Xbox app on Windows PC for all players.

Among the titles in the app are dozens of games from Japanese studios Kemco and Kairosoft, and games collections such as Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and The Jackbox Party Pack.

More than 100 of the newly added titles are Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning if players buy the Xbox console version, they can play the Xbox PC version as well (and vice versa).

The new Home “highlights featured content so players can stay up to date on game releases, new events, Game Pass content, sales, and more”.

Xbox said there are new curated collections and recommendations, deals and discounts, and the Jump back in feature, which enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump back into gameplay from the game’s hub.

Charla said that with growth in the Windows handheld gaming category, the app is “a great way for developers to meet current and future players where they are, so they have the freedom and ability to play the games they want, with the friends they want, anywhere they want”.

He said in coming months Xbox would be piloting and testing new features. In December a small collection of casual games including Candy Crush Soda Saga and Angry Birds 2 will be tested in the Xbox app.