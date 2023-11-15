Humane has revealed a new Ai Pin, which is a wearable set to redefine how humans interact with technology. It combines a square unit and magnetic battery pack, and prioritises portability.

So far, the device is scheduled to ship in the US in early 2024, and will be available for preorder beginning November 16th. It remains unclear if the pin will make it’s way to Australia.

It weighs about 34g, with a “battery booster” adding 20g, and operates with a Snapdragon processor, which incorporates voice control, gestures, and a built in projector.

Unique to the device, is its subscription model, costing $24 USD a month. It provides users with a dedicated phone number, and data coverage.

The core functionality resolves around Ai Mic, which if software connecting to AI models from Microsoft and OpenAI. The operating system, Cosmos, directs user queries to relevant tools.

It also deviates from constant recording or wake-word listening.

It can be activated through manual tapping, or dragging on the touchpad, which is accompanied by ‘Trust Light,’ which indicates data collection is in progress.

The company has assured consumers data won’t be used to train AI systems.

The Ai Pin’s main aim is to simplify user device interaction, removing complexities of traditional interfaces. It operates on a query-based system, where users can voice or touch commands. The Pin will then autonomously execute tasks.

Initial features include voice based messaging and calling, summarising email inboxes, nutritional information retrieval from the camera, and real time translation. The company has plans to expand the capabilities to include navigation and shopping.

An upcoming software update also enables a built in camera to capture 13 megapixel photos, as well as record videos.

Humane also has plans to inspire developers to create custom tools for the device. As models improve, the device is expected to undergo transformative enhancements.

Despite the innovative design, the device has received mixed reactions.

It was described as “if Google Glass had a baby with a pager from the 1990s” and labelled as unclear in its purpose.

One reviewer however, from the New York Times, found it “equal parts magical and awkward.”

Social media reactions were equally mixed. It’s value was underlined in its ability to limit time spent on phones and create “special moments in life with technology.”

“This is the beginning of spatial computing slowly disappearing in the background.”

Whereas, other seemed less impressed about the device as well as the announcement video, “I’m halfway through this video, and still no explanation about what this thing can do or why I need it.”

Another suggested using the “make me sound more excited” command for the presentation.

It was also identified that the Pin incorrectly suggested Eastmouth, Australia, and East Timor as the best places to see the next total eclipse.

“The eclipse on that date will not be visible from either of those locations, as it’s going over North America. The eclipse that happened on April 20th, 2023, went over those locations. Seems their “AI” got mixed up.”

There were also comparisons to the 2023 sci-fi film ‘Her,’ with suggestions it “looks a bit cleaner than the previous gen.”

Although consumers are still trying to figure out what the Ai Pin actually does, the tech industry is observant to see if it will truly revolutionise personal tech.