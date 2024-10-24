Home > Latest News > Hugh Jackman To EP Fox Drama About Billionaire Fleeing To Island

Hugh Jackman To EP Fox Drama About Billionaire Fleeing To Island

By | 24 Oct 2024

Sixty years after wealthy business magnate Thurston Howell III – as played by the legendary Jim Backus – was marooned on TV sitcom Gilligan’s Island, another rich bloke is about to end up surrounded by water.

However, unlike Howell – a one-time billionaire with assets including a diamond mine and a coconut plantation – who ended up on the island by accident, a new Fox broadcast network drama will focus on the world’s richest man, who flees to his private island with 200 employees as a global financial crisis takes hold.

 

Jim Backus as Thurston Howell III in Gilligan’s Island.

The series, with Australian showbizzer Hugh Jackman as an executive producer, will be made by Fox Entertainment Studios for the Fox network.

It has the working title Billionaire Apocalypse.

The program’s summary, known as a logline, reads: “The richest man on the planet, 200 of his employees, and his family are forced to flee to his private island in the wake of a global financial collapse, where the employees and family members – who he’s treated as afterthoughts for decades – quickly realise he’s no longer rich and thus no longer in charge.”

Fox Corp is only committed at this stage to the development of a script.

The drama is written and executive produced by Jay Carson, creator and writer of Apple+’s The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

No potential cast members have been announced.



About Post Author
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Parisian Cinemas Get The Full Samsung Makeover
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
McIntosh PS1K
McIntosh Unveils New PS1K Subwoofer
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Motorola Cuts Razr 50 Deal With Optus: In-Store Today
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/
Samsung Brand Value Trumps Competition
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Although Apple itself hasn’t gone ahead and officially touted its upcoming event, one of its top execs – marketing VP...
Read More