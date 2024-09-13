Home > Latest News > Hue Goes 8K On New Sync Box

Hue Goes 8K On New Sync Box

By | 13 Sep 2024

“Still still no 8K support yet maybe in future version.”

This was a comment left three years ago on the JB Hi-Fi website about Philips’ (then) new Hue Sync Box ($499).

Well, that time has arrived, with the launch of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, retailing for US$349 (A$518).

 

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K.

 

When paired with Philips Hue smart lights – such as the Hue Play Smart Light Bar Double Pack, or Play gradient lightstrips – and a Bridge, this piece of kit allows you to sync the lighting on the walls around your screen to align with the colours within the game you are playing, or the movie you’re watching.

The Bridge ($59.99) “unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically”.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K.

 

The original version was compatible with Dolby Vision, 4K, and HDR10+. The updated product supports 8K, 4K120Hz, 4K 60Hz, 1080p & 1440p 120Hz; HDR12+ and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

 

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K.

 

It’s HDMI 2.1 certified, creates a 1:1 colour sync with what’s on your screen, and you can link up to 10 Philips Hue lights.

You can use voice (e.g., Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant), the Hue app, or your TV remote to control your setup.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
New Philips Smart Lock Reads Palm To Open Door
8K Association Welcomes Back Hisense
Philips Smart Deadbolt with Built-In Wi-Fi
Philips Launches First Smart Deadbolt Door Lock With Wi-Fi Control
First Retrofit Yale Smartlock & Keypad Revealed
Samsung’s SmartThings expands partnerships with Philips Hue
Samsung’s SmartThings Expands Partnership With Philips Hue
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

The Companies Driving Worldwide Ethernet Switch Revenue Growth
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/
Samsung Wrap On Paris 2024: 30,000 Devices And 350,000 Pins
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/
AMD RX 7800M
AMD’s New GPU Could Bring Console-Level Gaming To Laptops
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/
Nvidia Could Turn To Samsung For GPU Production
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Will The Galaxy S25 Feature Exynos Or Snapdragon Processors?
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

The Companies Driving Worldwide Ethernet Switch Revenue Growth
Latest News
/
September 13, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Worldwide Ethernet switch revenues declined 14.1 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.2 billion (A$15.16 billion),...
Read More