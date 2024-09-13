“Still still no 8K support yet maybe in future version.”

This was a comment left three years ago on the JB Hi-Fi website about Philips’ (then) new Hue Sync Box ($499).

Well, that time has arrived, with the launch of the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, retailing for US$349 (A$518).

When paired with Philips Hue smart lights – such as the Hue Play Smart Light Bar Double Pack, or Play gradient lightstrips – and a Bridge, this piece of kit allows you to sync the lighting on the walls around your screen to align with the colours within the game you are playing, or the movie you’re watching.

The Bridge ($59.99) “unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically”.

The original version was compatible with Dolby Vision, 4K, and HDR10+. The updated product supports 8K, 4K120Hz, 4K 60Hz, 1080p & 1440p 120Hz; HDR12+ and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It’s HDMI 2.1 certified, creates a 1:1 colour sync with what’s on your screen, and you can link up to 10 Philips Hue lights.

You can use voice (e.g., Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant), the Hue app, or your TV remote to control your setup.