It’s been revealed that the new transformative TV technology Hubbl will be available at Australian retailers JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, as well as the official Hubbl online store, beginning March 10th.

Also on that date, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign, set to star Hamish Blake and Andy Lee (Hamish & Andy).

It will feature placement across TV, digital, and OOH to educate Aussies on the benefits of Hubbl.

It’s available as a small device which can connect to any compatible TV, and to make the experience better, is Hubbl Glass, a new lifestyle TV offering 4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot Display with 8.2 million pixels.

It also has hands-free voice control, six speakers built in for 360-degree Dolby Atmos surround sound, and only requires an internet connection and power chord.

Additionally, the new streaming app LifeStyle, will also launch on March 10th.

Executive Director of Hubbl, Dani Simpson said, “With 18 global and local apps integrated into the experience, Hubbl will make streaming, searching between apps, watching and subscription management easy. We’re excited to get Australians Hubbl’n from 10 March with a simplified TV and streaming experience.”

“With our nationwide advertising campaign launching on March 10, Hubbl will be unmissable. We want all Australians to know that Hubbl is the solution to streaming fatigue and frustration.”