Huawei has announced a broad range of new products at its latest global launch event in Munich, with smartwatches, smartphones, a tablet and wireless earbuds among the consumer devices revealed.

The “Chase the Wild” launch, held on September 2 highlights the Chinese tech giant’s continued push beyond smartphones and into the premium consumer electronics market.

Watch This

The centrepiece of the launch is the new Huawei Watch GT 7 series, comprising the Watch GT 7 and the higher-end GT 7 Pro.

Designed for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts, the watches feature upgraded positioning and navigation capabilities, including its Sunflower Positioning System. The battery life is another major selling point, with the GT 7 series lasting up to 21 days before needing a charge, depending on the model and usage.

Huawei also introduced its Huawei Watch D3, which is more geared towards health monitoring and includes features like blood-pressure monitoring.

The company also announced new versions of its Watch 6 family, expanding its smartwatch range across different price points.

Smartphone Photography In Focus

Photography remains a key focus for the company’s smartphones, showcased in the new Nova 16s Pro.

The device features a 200-megapixel camera and a 7,000mAh battery, according to launch reports. Huawei is continuing to position the Nova family as a more affordable smartphone while also featuring some of its flagship imaging capabilities.

A second Nova 16s model was also announced.

MatePad and FreeBuds Round Out The Range

Huawei’s latest launch wasn’t limited to phones and wearables. The company also unveiled a new MatePad Pro with a 12-inch OLED display.

For audio, Huawei announced the FreeBuds Neo, a new pair of wireless earbuds designed around immersive audio.

The launches show Huawei has a broader strategy of building an interconnected hardware ecosystem in place, one that so far spans smartphones, tablets, wearables and audio products.

Huawei has not yet confirmed Australian pricing and release dates for every product announced in Munich.