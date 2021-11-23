HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Huawei Pokes Fun At US Phone Ban

Huawei Pokes Fun At US Phone Ban

By | 23 Nov 2021

Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei has been banned from selling its phones in the US since May, 2019, and although the company claimed US sanctions wouldn’t hurt its business, financial reports suggest otherwise.

The company seems at peace with the situation now, making light of its ban while also poking fun at the countless Black Friday specials offered by its competitors by offering 100 per cent all the phones it sells in the US: the joke of course being it cannot see any.

Well played, Huawei.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Amazon logo
Hack Friday Set To Leave Consumers Exposed
Amazon Beefs Up Aussie Workforce For Holiday Rush
Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year
Chromebook Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Interactive Screens At Westfield Malls Are Secretly Filming Shoppers
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/
PNY And Leader Computers Join Forces In Australia
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/
SmartHouse & Plug Put The Spin Into Foxtel’s Summer Of Cricket
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/
Zoom Growth Suffers As Lockdowns End
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/
Tile To Be Acquired For $284 Million
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Interactive Screens At Westfield Malls Are Secretly Filming Shoppers
Latest News
/
November 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An observant shopper has noticed that the SmartScreens installed in Westfield shopping malls have been secretly filming users. The below...
Read More