Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei has been banned from selling its phones in the US since May, 2019, and although the company claimed US sanctions wouldn’t hurt its business, financial reports suggest otherwise.

The company seems at peace with the situation now, making light of its ban while also poking fun at the countless Black Friday specials offered by its competitors by offering 100 per cent all the phones it sells in the US: the joke of course being it cannot see any.

OK, everyone. It's just a joke. We can't sell anything in the USA 😭😭😭 #ReadyWhenYouAre — HuaweiUSA (@HuaweiUSA) November 22, 2021

Well played, Huawei.