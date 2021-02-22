Chinese manufacturer Huawei has announced the launch of a new wireless speaker the company co-engineered alongside French audio brand Devialet.

The Huawei Sound, which is the latest wireless speaker in the Sound series, was made in collaboration with Devialet after the two companies partnered to launch the original Huawei Sound X in 2019.

Belkin was the first company to partner with Devialet on a wireless speaker range, with the Soundform Elite series.

The Huawei Sound speaker, which is smaller in size than its predecessor the Sound X, boasts an innovative four-speaker acoustic design with a 4-inch 40W woofer and three full-range 5W loudspeakers.

It uses Devialet’s Push-Push configuration, which uses two passive radiators to counteract back-wave vibrations.

The all-new Huawei Sound also packs three evenly spaced full-range tweeters, complemented by Devialet SPACETM Technology, capable of filling a room with 360° surround sound.

Additionally, HUAWEI Sound offers four enriching sound effects: Devialet SPACETM Soundstage, Vocals, Hi-Fi, and Bass, which add fresh-new flavours to any piece of music, from symphonies and arias to rock songs. These settings are easy to configure in the HUAWEI AI Life app.

The speaker also incorporates a new tap-to-transfer feature, which allows the user to direct phone audio playback to the speaker simply by tapping the phone against the speaker body.

The new Huawei Sound is priced at $329 and is available now at the Huawei Experience Store online and in-store at its Chatswood, World Square, Hurstville and Mobileciti locations.

Huawei is launching this product in Australia as it faces strict sanctions in the US over its smartphones.

The Chinese-owned company is banned from rolling out a 5G network in Australia and looks to be focusing on strengthening its other suite of gadgets rather than flogging smartphones.