By | 13 Dec 2022

Despite it looking like the worst April Fools joke ever, Huawei has confirmed the Watch Buds, a smartwatch with built-in earbuds that leaked a few months ago, is an actual product.

Pictured above, it features a circular AMOLED display with a 1.47 inch diameter, and a 466X466 resolution.

It includes fitness sensors SpO2 and ECG, and a 410mAh battery that will power the watch for three days.

Then there are the buds, which slot under the screen for some unknown reason, and include active noise cancelling, IP54 water rating, and four hours of listening with each charge.

Although Huawei have confirmed this product, there is only Chinese availability confirmed so far. It will retail for RMB 2,988, which is A$634.50.

 



