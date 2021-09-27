After the U.S. Justice Department agreed to allow Huawei Technologies finance chief Meng Wanzhou to return to her home to China, her father the CEO of Huawei has moved to crank up his push into 6G technology.

Meng was detained three years ago in Canada on behalf of the U.S, the release removes one irritant in a deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China with a new one set to kick off over 6G.

Now that the worst is behind them, the Chinese tech giant has grand plans to become the pioneer in the unveiling of the 6G technology.

Its founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei recently told its employees early last month that whilst the company would focus on bettering its offering on its 5G and artificial intelligence businesses it would also work on focusing its efforts on the deployment of the 6G technology.

This development was first reported by Nikkei Asia.

Ren added that their research into 6G was to prepare the company “against a rainy day” adding that developing the technology would put the company in the forefront against its competitors namely, the US and Japan.

The development of the 6G technology has also been taken centre stage in Australia.

Recently, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a joined statement alongside three other world leaders from India, Japan and the US that it would expand its partnerships into new domains and areas of critical and emerging technologies such as space, cyber, health security, semiconductors, AI, 5G and 6G.