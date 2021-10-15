HTC VIVE new offering the VIVE Flow is a compact, lightweight immersive glasses device that transports its wearers wherever they want or need to be – anytime, anywhere.

Designed with comfort and portability in mind, VIVE Flow lets people find moments of calm and well-being for themselves throughout the day.

Available in November, VIVE Flow is intended to help people nurture their minds, relax, and have fun daily, and go with the flow.

“With VIVE Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel.

Maintaining our wellness has come to the forefront in the last few years, with so many millions feeling stressed every day, so it has never been more important to take time out to calm our minds, and VIVE Flow provides the perfect opportunity to escape our four walls and immerse ourselves in our ideal ambience,” HTC Chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang said.

“Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favourite shows or even meeting friends or coworkers in VR with VIVE Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket.

“VIVE Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better.”

VIVE Flow has a matching carry case available for purchase which is small but powerful 10,000mAh VIVE power bank can be purchased separately aimed at providing extra battery life for long days.

VIVE Flow retails for USD $499 (AU$675).

It will be available via https://www.vive.com/vive-flow, as well as retailers around the world.

Pre-orders have already started while the device would be available for sale from next month.