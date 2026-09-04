HTC is stepping into Australia’s AI smart glasses market, taking on rival products including Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses with a design that places greater emphasis on privacy and transparent recording.

Priced at $799, the VIVE Eagle glasses combine a 12MP camera, open-ear speakers, four microphones and access to OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini.

Smart glasses remain controversial because their discreet cameras can capture people without clear consent. These concerns have followed products such as the Meta x Ray-Ban range as camera-equipped glasses become more commonplace.

HTC is attempting to address those concerns through a visible recording LED that automatically adjusts its brightness. The glasses will stop filming if the indicator is covered or if sensors detect that they are not being worn.

People nearby can also say “stop filming” to end a recording, according to HTC.

The launch comes as the Greens push for a 12-month ban on imports of camera-equipped smart glasses while Australia’s privacy protections are reviewed.

The pricing places HTC at the premium end of the category. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses start at $599 in Australia and rise to about $689 with selected lenses, while the sport-focused Oakley Meta HSTN starts at $629 and reaches $789 for the limited edition.

Samsung is also preparing its own premium Gemini-powered smart glasses, developed with Google, Qualcomm, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Meanwhile, Apple has also reportedly delayed its own smart glasses while strengthening privacy safeguards ahead of a possible 2027 launch. At the other end of the market, Kmart recently sold out of its $89 Anko camera glasses.

VIVE Eagle first launched in Taiwan in August 2025, with HTC expanding the AI glasses into Australia and other markets this month.

VIVA Eagle features

Photos and videos are encrypted and stored locally on the VIVE Eagle, while requests sent to OpenAI or Google Gemini are de-identified. HTC says information collected through VIVE AI will not be used to train AI models.

Users can capture 3K video, slow-motion footage and vertical clips using the “Hey VIVE” command or a programmable shutter button. The glasses also offer electronic image stabilisation and carry an IP54 dust and water-resistance rating.

AI functions include real-time speech translation across 96 languages, written-text translation in more than 70 languages and automated meeting notes. Users can switch between GPT and Gemini through the VIVE Connect app.

Battery life is rated at four to six hours of active use or up to 36 hours on standby. Fast charging can restore 50 per cent in 10 minutes, while the optional eight-gram VIVE Power Boost adds up to 80% more battery life.

Its VIVE AI platform has also received ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications covering information security and privacy management.

VIVE Eagle is available in Square and Pantos styles with ZEISS clear, sunglass, blue-light-blocking and adaptive lenses. Prescription lenses are supported through Australian partner Lenswap.

The glasses will be made available from September 14. The Power Boost accessory costs $79.