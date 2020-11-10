HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
10 Nov 2020
Lighting and electrical specialist HPM has a wide range of products now available, including a wireless doorbell, wireless charging pad, and Bluetooth sound diffusion kit.

The Serenity Wireless Doorbell Kit, priced at $28 RRP, features more than 30 different doorbell melodies, easy setup, and no signal interference.

“HPM’s new Serenity Wireless Doorbell Kit is sure to have a sound that won’t have you tearing your hair out by the fifth ring.

“More effective than a knock knock, Serenity is easy to install with no wires or cables necessary, so even the most DIY challenged person can set it up,” says HPM.

Also on offer, aimed at the travelling market, is a wireless charging pad priced at $99 that HPM bills as a great addition to caravans.

“Suitable for Qi-certified smartphones, it can be placed on or even mounted into a tabletop/benchtop (via an 80mm cut-out hole), then plugged into a wall socket or USB port.

“Caravans can be crowded as it is but with the Wireless Charging Station, make your space even more effective and efficient,” says HPM.

 

For outdoor parties, HPM has also released a Bluetooth sound diffusion kit, priced at $401.

“Enjoy your favourite 80s rock band or the latest pop tracks from your outdoor entertaining area with the HPM Bluetooth Sound Diffusion Kit and forget the worry of battery life and connecting cords,” the company says.

HPM products are available from leading hardware stores including Bunnings, Mitre 10, Home Hardware, True Value, and Thrifty-Link.

