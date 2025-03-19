Home > Latest News > HP Unveils Slimmer, Lighter Omen 16 Gaming Laptop

HP Unveils Slimmer, Lighter Omen 16 Gaming Laptop

19 Mar 2025

HP has introduced the Omen 16 Slim, a thinner and lighter version of its popular Omen 16 gaming laptop.

The new model is 16% thinner than the standard version, with a sleek profile ranging from 19.9mm to 22.7mm when closed and a weight of 5.35 lbs (2.43 kg).

The Omen 16 Slim packs up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU and features Intel’s Arrow Lake processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 225H to the Core Ultra 9 285H. Buyers can configure the laptop with 16GB, 24GB, or 32GB of RAM and storage options of 512GB or 1TB SSDs.

Its 16-inch display supports resolutions up to 2560 x 1600 with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.

The Omen 16 Slim also boasts a solid selection of ports, including a 10Gbps USB-C, multiple USB-A ports, an RJ-45 ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, and HDMI 2.1.

Despite its slim profile, the Omen 16 Slim retains powerful cooling and HP’s Omen Unleashed Mode, allowing it to reach up to 105W of power while keeping fan noise below 46 decibels.

HP has yet to confirm official pricing, but reports suggest the Omen 16 Slim will launch in Australia around May or June.



