HP Unveils Its First AMD-powered AI PC

HP Unveils Its First AMD-powered AI PC

By | 17 Jul 2024
HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Image: Sourced from HP website)

HP has unveiled the OmniBook Ultra 14, its first AI PC backed by an AMD processor which reportedly has superior performance to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in the Windows Copilot+ PCs.

The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 has an AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processor. While Microsoft Copilot PCs are powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite or X Plus chips, the OmniBook Ultra 14 comes with a claimed higher AI performance.

HP says that the OmniBook Ultra 14 comes in a thin and light chassis, with its processor rated to deliver up to 55 TOPS of AI performance. Its AI performance is reported to be superior to the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus Hexagon NPU.

The new model will therefore reportedly support several new features including faster AI image generation, and improved camera effects during video calls, among others.

HP OmniBook Ultra 14 (Image: Sourced from HP website)

The OmniBook Ultra 14 has an integrated Radeon 980 GPU while the Ryzen AI 300 is based on the x86 architecture.

The laptop will therefore have greater app compatibility, unlike the ARM-based Copilot+ models. HP says that the new laptop will get a free update that unlocks all the current features of the Windows 11 AI suite.

The chassis of the OmniBook Ultra 14 is based on HP’s Spectre laptops for the Ultra. The notebook has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which is the first by any AMD-based HP laptop. It also has a USB-A port and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 68Wh battery means that it is slightly bulkier than the OmniBook X.

Pricing and availability for Australia haven’t yet been announced. However, it’s expected to go on sale next month in most major markets at a price point of approximately A$2,150.

As ChannelNews previously reported, HP already revealed its EliteBook Ultra G1q in May, shortly after announcing the new OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra, which are all a part of its AI PC range.



