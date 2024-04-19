HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
19 Apr 2024

HP are set to launch a refreshed premium gaming laptop, the Omen 17, which is said to feature the latest AI-enhanced AMD Ryzen 8000 series chips, and will reportedly be the first Omen product to be equipped with a dedicated CoPilot key.

Additionally, the device is claimed to come with an enhanced built in webcam and microphone, as well as Otter.ai, which can be used to transcribe, and provides access to AI-generated notes.

The overall design of the notebook has reportedly not changed much, remaining understated.

The Omen brand has always supported gaming capabilities, and this new edition is said to be configurable with up to a Ryzen 9 8945HS eight-core processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM.

The cooling system is claimed to feature full three side ventilation and two 12V fans, and the user will reportedly have the option to customise RGB lighting to their preference via the light studio section of the Omen Gaming Hub.

The company claims it has a 17.3-inch display, with a Full HD IPS panel, capable of a 48Hz – 144Hz variable refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and 300nits peak brightness.

Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse

It’s said there’s also a quad-HD model, which supports a variable refresh rate of 48Hz – 240Hz, with a response time of 3ms.

Other features claimed to be included are dual PCle Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slots (2TB total), a 1,080p webcam, up to 32GB DDR5 5600MHz RAM, one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Also announced by the company were two new accessories, the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless gaming mouse (70g), powered by one AAA battery, and the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds 2, a pair of wireless earbuds designed for gaming.

The mouse can reportedly connect via Bluetooth or a high speed 2.4GHz connection with the included dongle. It’s also claimed to have a 12,000 DPI HyperX Custom Core Sensor and TTC Gold Switches, rated up to 20 million clicks.

The buds on the other hand, are said to be able to connect via a dongle for minimal latency, or via Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio.

Additionally, they are claimed to feature hybrid ANC.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse will reportedly debut in May, the Cloud Mix Buds 2 are claimed to be launched later this year, and the Omen 17 notebook is said to be available from April 24th. It wasn’t clarified if availability included Australia.

HyperX Cloud Mix Buds 2



