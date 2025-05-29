Home > Latest News > HP Tips ‘Uncertainty” For PC Market As Shares Take A Dive Following Interview

HP Tips ‘Uncertainty” For PC Market As Shares Take A Dive Following Interview

By | 29 May 2025

HP who are in the throes of launching new notebooks in Australia has admitted that Trump tariffs are causing pain at the big PC Company and that ‘Economic uncertainty” is a problem.

This has led to the US PC maker slashing forecasts resulting in the Company’s shares falling 15% in extended trading last night.

Demand for computers is being hurt by rising economic uncertainly tied to tariffs, the impact of which was greater than the company expected when it gave its earlier forecast, Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores said in an interview.

As a result, the company is boosting production in Vietnam, Thailand, India, Mexico and the US.

HP EliteBook 830 G8.

By the end of June, almost all products sold in the USA will be made outside of China, he said.

Going forward he predicted that the PC market will grow at a more moderate pace because of the slowing economy.

“Clearly the economic environment is very different now from what it was in February and consumer, and some business confidence has clearly changed,” Lores said. Apart from a weaker economy, industrywide price increases are hurting demand, he said. “We thought it was important to be prudent.”

The stock closed at $27.20 in New York and has declined 16% this year.

In the quarter ended April 30, revenue increased 3.3% to US$13.2 billion, slightly above the average estimate of US$13.1 billion.

Analysts claim that a recovery in the struggling PC market has started to materialize in recent quarters, but tariffs are derailing progress.

Shipments of PCs ticked up 4.9% in the March quarter, according to research group IDC.

They claim that some of that may be due to customers making purchases ahead of Trump’s tariffs announced on April 2.

Revenue in HP’s personal system business, which includes PCs, increased 7% to $9 billion.

Analysts, on average, estimated $8.8 billion.

Lores said HP saw a “fairly small” impact from customers moving up purchases.

“We expect to fully mitigate the increased trade-related costs” by the fourth quarter, he said.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Trump Backs Off On Smartphone & Notebook Tariffs, Audio Products Still A Problem
HP Unveils Slimmer, Lighter Omen 16 Gaming Laptop
PC’s & Motorola Smartphones Deliver Double Digit Growth For Lenovo
Lenovo On A Roll Big Questions About Impact Of Tariffs & DeepSeek AI
CES 2025:LG Has Another Crack At Notebooks New Models Have AI & Old Components
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Texas Becomes Second U.S. State to Ban App Stores for Under 18s
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Marshall’s New Bluetooth Speaker Has 50 Hours of Battery Life
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
TCL Brings Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to 2025 TVs, Debuts Wireless Z100 Speaker
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Myer Bets on Loyalty Program to Drive Growth Amid Retail Challenges
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
Samsung Overtakes LG In OLED TV Market
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Texas Becomes Second U.S. State to Ban App Stores for Under 18s
Latest News
/
May 28, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Texas has become the second US state to pass a law requiring age verification on app stores, placing Apple and...
Read More