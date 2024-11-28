Home > Latest News > HP Held A Gala Awards Dinner Last Night, Guess What Category Was Missing?

HP Held A Gala Awards Dinner Last Night, Guess What Category Was Missing?

By | 28 Nov 2024

At a gala event in Sydney last night HP announced the winners of its HP Partner Awards for 2024, more than 300 guests attended following a highly anticipated awards evening at The Star in Sydney attended by over 300 guests.

The awards acknowledge and celebrate the successes of HP partners and individuals from the past year across various categories, missing was an award for mass retailer of the year.

Included was HP Amplify Partner of the Year, MPS Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year, SMB Partner of the Year, Supply Partner of the Year, HP Hall of Fame, PC Distributor of the Year and recognition of Sustainable Impact. Individuals are also recognised for their achievements in categories across marketing, distribution and sales.

“Our partnership with these remarkable individuals and companies is truly the heart of HP’s success. The Annual Partner Awards is not just a celebration, but a sincere recognition of the exceptional talent and dedication that our partners bring to the table,” said Chris Hewlett, Senior Director of Commercial Channel at HP Australia.

“We are immensely grateful to work with such outstanding partners across various products, market segments, and industry. Their invaluable contributions are essential to HP’s continuous success and our shared journey towards innovation and excellence. A heartfelt congratulations to all the incredible individuals and teams who exemplify our core values and drive our collective achievements.”

The HP Partner Awards celebrates the excellence of partners within HP Australia’s ecosystem, honouring their outstanding performance, commitment to serving customers, sustained growth and their delivery of innovative solutions. The categories of Distribution Sales Person, Sustainability Partner, Channel Sales Person and Hall of Fame are nominated by the channel itself.

The winners were:

 

 

 



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Dell & HP Shares Slump As Dell Consumer Business Down 18%
EXCLUSIVE:Which Big CE Companies Did Not Pay Tax In 2023 We Reveal Full 4,500 List Of Who Did and Didn’t
BLACK FRIDAY: High Street Retailers Facing Tougher Competition From Brands Selling Direct
HP Scales Back Staff As They Move To Minimise China Risks
Retailers & PC Manufacturers Face Intel Marketing Cuts As PC Manufacturer Struggles
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony-Backed Online Music School Seeks $2M Investment To Go Global
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
US Sound Brand Bypasses Audio Retailers To Sell Direct From New Melbourne Warehouse
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Harvey Norman’s Sales Losing Ground To JB Hi-Fi Group?
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Back In Black: Leica’s New Finish On M11 Camera And Noctilux Lens
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
Webjet Taken To Court For Misleading Consumers About Flight Prices
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony-Backed Online Music School Seeks $2M Investment To Go Global
Latest News
/
November 28, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Sydney couple behind online music education portal Amplify is seeking $2 million from investors to plough into an international...
Read More