At a gala event in Sydney last night HP announced the winners of its HP Partner Awards for 2024, more than 300 guests attended following a highly anticipated awards evening at The Star in Sydney attended by over 300 guests.

The awards acknowledge and celebrate the successes of HP partners and individuals from the past year across various categories, missing was an award for mass retailer of the year.

Included was HP Amplify Partner of the Year, MPS Partner of the Year, Services Partner of the Year, SMB Partner of the Year, Supply Partner of the Year, HP Hall of Fame, PC Distributor of the Year and recognition of Sustainable Impact. Individuals are also recognised for their achievements in categories across marketing, distribution and sales.

“Our partnership with these remarkable individuals and companies is truly the heart of HP’s success. The Annual Partner Awards is not just a celebration, but a sincere recognition of the exceptional talent and dedication that our partners bring to the table,” said Chris Hewlett, Senior Director of Commercial Channel at HP Australia.

“We are immensely grateful to work with such outstanding partners across various products, market segments, and industry. Their invaluable contributions are essential to HP’s continuous success and our shared journey towards innovation and excellence. A heartfelt congratulations to all the incredible individuals and teams who exemplify our core values and drive our collective achievements.”

The HP Partner Awards celebrates the excellence of partners within HP Australia’s ecosystem, honouring their outstanding performance, commitment to serving customers, sustained growth and their delivery of innovative solutions. The categories of Distribution Sales Person, Sustainability Partner, Channel Sales Person and Hall of Fame are nominated by the channel itself.

The winners were: