HP has taken the top spot in Chromebook shipments as the market continues to grow despite headwinds from the global chip shortage.

HP held 35 per cent of Chromebook market share in the second quarter of 2021, with 4.3 million units shipped worldwide, ahead of Lenovo, Acer, Dell, and Samsung. In total, 12.3 million Chromebooks were sold in the second quarter, up 68.6 per cent year-on-year, according to figures from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Anuroopa Nataraj, senior research analyst with IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers, says the education market is presenting strong opportunities for both Chromebooks and Android tablets.

“While there isn’t a single solution globally, many emerging markets continue to ramp up use of Android tablets while schools in some developed markets like the USA and Canada lean more toward Chromebooks.

“That said, there has also been a recent uprising of Chromebooks in areas of Europe, as well as a few Asian countries as schools start opening up to platform change,” she said.

Chromebooks are in high demand and even backlogged for many education deals; the global component shortage is, however, complicating matters, with vendors now putting higher-margin Windows notebooks first.