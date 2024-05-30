HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Finally Gets A Lift In PC Sales Printers Still a Problem With A Consumer Subscription Model Tipped

HP Finally Gets A Lift In PC Sales Printers Still a Problem With A Consumer Subscription Model Tipped

By | 30 May 2024

HP who has been struggling in the PC market is finally seeing an uplift in overall sales, with their first increase in nearly two years, consumer PC’s is still a problem for the US Company.

The global PC maker who has also struggled with management churn, delivered a 3% increase in overall revenues in the second US quarter with revenues climbing US$8.43 billion which was up on what analysts were tipping.

The news was not good in their printer division where sales fell 8% to $4.37 billion as more businesses saw employees working from home, with less demand for printers in the office. The company introduced a subscription plan for printers earlier this year in the B2B market, which HP management claim has been seeing success.

A similar plan for consumer-oriented computers is being explored, with retailers looking from trailing revenue from recommending a subscription plan.

HP sales have been slumping since May 2022 with retail consumer sales still a problem for HP as brands such as Lenovo strip share at retailers including JB Hi Fi who are witnessing an uptake in demand for notebooks with a big uptake tipped with the launch of new AI machines in the 1st quart of the 2025 financial year.

Overall, the PC market had seen a historic decline during the last two years now brands are moving to launch new PC’s especially models featuring the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite processors.

In the first quarter, shipments picked up 1.5% according to o IDC this was the first increase since the end of 2021.

AI PCs, such as those Microsoft Acer and Lenovo unveiled last week during a Microsoft conference will drive the market with HP Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores claiming that the new platform will make up 10% of HP’s market

The financial impact will be “much more relevant” in 2025 and 2026 as HP expects the number to climb to about 50% of shipments three years after launch, he  claimed.

The stock has gained 9% this year, with the stock closing at $32.80 in New York last night.

In comparison Dell has more than doubled in value this year due to demand for their AI-capable servers.

According to Bloomberg HP has failed to receive any similar “AI pixie dust” to boost its valuation, though adoption of the new AI PCs could change that, wrote Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, before the results were released.

“Along with growth in shipments, AI PCs are also expected to carry higher price tags, providing further opportunity for PC and component makers,” wrote Jitesh Ubrani, an analyst at IDC, said in April.

For the fiscal third quarter, HP projected profit, excluding some items, of 78 cents to 92 cents per share. Analysts, on average, estimated 85 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Albanese Government Blamed For Latest Inflation Problem As 17,000 Businesses Placed Into Administration
Tineco Launches New Wet & Dry Vacuum In Australia
HMD Silently Releases Aura Smartphone In Australia
Lenovo Punting On AI As Retailers Clear Out Old Stock For New Qualcomm Snapdragon PC’s
HP Brings Another AI PC To The Party
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)
David Beckham Becomes Face Of Bowers & Wilkins
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Statue of Freddie Mercury at Montreux (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Will Sony Make A$1.51 Billion Offer To Buy Queen’s Music Catalogue?
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Asus Unveils Glossy 27-inch WOLED Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch Users To Get New AI Health Features
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Panasonic Apologises After Shooting Lumix S9 Promotion Images with Nikon Camera
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)
David Beckham Becomes Face Of Bowers & Wilkins
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
David Beckham has signed on to become the latest face of British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins. Bowers & Wilkins...
Read More