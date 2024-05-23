HP has revealed yet another AI PC, its EliteBook Ultra G1q, after previously announcing the new OmniBook X and EliteBook Ultra earlier this week.

The Ultra G1q will be available in an “atmospheric blue” colour, measures in at 14.22mm thick, and weighs 1.349kg.

It packs a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240 x 1,400) IPS touchscreen, complete with an anti-glare finish. It can reach up to 300nits peak brightness, comes with 100 per cent sRGB, and has Low Blue Light certification.

The laptop is paired with a backlit full-sized keyboard, complete with an HP Imagepad matching the laptop’s colour.

It’s also powered by the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 chipset, with 12 Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores reaching up to 3.4GHz, an Adreno GPU (3.8 TFLOPS), and Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU.

A power-efficient chipset enables manufacturers to provide lightweight machines, with a less aggressive heat dissipation system.

The AI capabilities allow the laptop to reportedly offer a background blur, as well as a virtual background feature for video calls, and temporal noise reduction.

It’s paired with a 16GB LPDDR5X-8400MHz soldered memory and 512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD.

Additionally, this laptop comes with four stereo speakers, and dual microphones that have been paired with Poly Studio support. There’s also a 5MP webcam, and a 59W battery with a 65W Type-C fast charger.

Connectivity options include one USB-C (40Gbps), one USB-C (10Gbps), one USB-A 3.2 Gen1, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The 512GB storage version is currently available for preorder on the company’s US website for U$1,699 (approx. A$2,565).

ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing and availability.

Just a few days ago, HP unveiled the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC during Microsoft’s AI Vision event.

The company’s Pavilion, Envy, Spectre, and Dragonfly products will be retired, and other options will be overhauled under two main lines: consumer and commercial.

The Omni brand is for consumers and the Elite brand is for commercial.