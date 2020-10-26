When Melbourne Hi Fi sold the seriously overpriced Avid Hi Fi turntables they were not only an authorised reseller a parent Company of the business was also the authorised distributor of the UK turntables.

Then along came Busisoft the same Company that distributes Q Acoustic who are also in a warranty battle with Indi Group over warranty liability for products.

A visit to the Busisoft site and their brands category takes one to a link for Avid Hi Fi where visitors are met with a ‘Warning Against Unauthorised Resellers”.

This is followed by claims that ‘Avid sells its globally acclaimed products through exclusively appointed distributors and retailers.

The site then goes on to claim ‘Melbourne HIFI in Hawthorn is not an authorised retailer. Historic products for sale at reduced prices do not carry our warranty. For more information contact our official distributor.

This is despite the products being manufactured by the questionable UK Company who also authorised Melbourne Hi Fi to sell the brand in Australia.

According to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission a manufacturers liability does not change simply because a new distributor has taken over responsibility for the brand in Australia.

According to Con Dikeos the CEO of Melbourne Hi Fi the products that Avid Hi Fi have issued a warning about are genuine Avid Hi Fi products that were purchased direct from Avid Hi Fi.

“They know that but what they are trying to do is duck liability for their own products”.

“When does a product become an historic product, when Busisft take over distribution or when Avid Hi Fi wants to duck liability for their own products”.

“We still have some stock of Avid Hi Fi products, they don’t sell as consumers don’t want an overpriced product when there are superior and cheaper products from brands such as Eat, Rega and Pro-Ject being sold in Australia”.

“What they are trying to do is make out we are grey importing product. This is not true and Avid Hi Fi still have liability for their own products in Australia despite what their web site claims. This is a Company and distributor wanting to duck liability”.

See details here: https://www.accc.gov.au/business/treating-customers-fairly/offering-warranties/warranties-against-defects