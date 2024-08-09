Home > Latest News > How Much Will Users Be Charged For Apple Intelligence?

How Much Will Users Be Charged For Apple Intelligence?

By | 9 Aug 2024
Apple Intelligence (Image: Sourced from Apple Newsroom)

While Apple Intelligence was unveiled in June, Apple has now begun publicly testing its features in its iOS 18.1 developer beta.

Analysts suggest that Apple could look to monetise some of the more advanced features of Apple Intelligence over time.

It could offer Apple Intelligence+ and charge users a monthly fee to access those enhanced features, Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman previously suggested.

Other analysts suggest that Apple could charge users up to $20 (A$30.3) for those features.

Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC that Apple will offset the investment it is putting into AI by passing on some of that cost to its users. “Software and services make it more lucrative for Apple to pass it on with the Apple One subscription model,” said Shah.

Apple One costs A$24.95 a month for an individual subscription and A$31.95 for a family plan. Apple One subscribers have access to services including Apple Music, and Apple could possibly club access to those advanced Apple Intelligence features under Apple One.

Shah predicts Apple could charge between $10 (A$15.7) and $20 (A$30.35) for Apple Intelligence.

Apple’s services division brought in $24.2 billion (A$36.72 billion) in the June quarter. “Apple is one of the few connected devices companies that has successfully monetised the value-added services it offers,” Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight told CNBC.

Apple Intelligence

“As a result, it has set a precedent with its users that they have to pay for more premium services. On this basis, it can’t be ruled out that Apple may choose to charge for more advanced features within its Apple Intelligence offering.”

Apple Intelligence isn’t scheduled to reach iPhones, iPads, and Macs until later this year and that too only in select markets. It is not certain that it will be available in Australia this year.

Apple has already indicated that it would hold out on releasing it within the EU at least until next year as it may not be entirely compatible with Europe’s latest strict Digital Markets Act. “We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security,” Apple said in a statement. The European Commission shot back at Apple’s claims by saying, “Gatekeepers are welcome to offer their services in Europe, provided that they comply with our rules aimed at ensuring fair competition.”



