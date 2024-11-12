Home > Latest News > HoverAir Ignores Tech Journalists PR Co Spuiks Marketing Companies & Harvey Norman

By | 12 Nov 2024

HoverAir a US drone Company has appointed a local PR Company Five by Five Global to handle the launch of their Hover range in Australia the only problem is that they appear to have forgotten to tell tech journalists in Australia.

While releases have been sent to marketing industry media, tech media outlets in Australia appear to have been missed of the launch announcement.

ChannelNews saw this camera system in use in Vail in the US when it was being used by the US ski team during training to track ski team members, it’s pretty impressive, recently their Pro model was given a firmware upgrade to allow it to record 8K.

Five by Five Global claims that they are trying to drive awareness of HoverAir’s drones in the Australian market through targeted PR and influencer marketing campaigns buy it appears not to include key tech media.

Recently the US Companies X1 product become available with JB Hi Fi selling the Hover Air X1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera Drone Combo for $649 in black and white versions.

HoverAir is owned by Zero Zero a Company that was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Ph. D’s, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang.

It specialises in embedded Al technology to create intelligence devices characterised by machine vision and high precision control systems.

They claim to be the original flying camera brand.

Their first product the Hover Camera Passport, in 2016. The company claims in releases sent out to marketing media such as Campaign Brief and, that the drones are lightweight, affordable, and equipped with high-performance flying cameras. They come with five flight modes, including follow mode, orbit mode, and bird’s-eye mode.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Five by Five Global as we expand our footprint in Australia,” said Anthony Fredella, Channel Sales Manager – ANZ.

Fredella who has had short stints at both Lenovo and HP in sales roles has not explained why marketing media were targeted with information on their new product offering over tech media.

In the press release sent to marketing media he said tha the Company is trying to “Elevate HoverAir’s profile and connect with a wide range of audiences—from families capturing everyday moments to content creators looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible with drone technology.”

The marketing press release also failed to mention that HoverAir products are being sold at JB Hi Fi, Kogan and Amazon, instead they only singled out Harvey Norman.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
