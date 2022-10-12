House of Marley (HoM), the audio brand best known for making sustainable products inspired by the legacy left by Bob Marley, has announced the ‘Get Together 2 XL’, a large and powerful Bluetooth speaker.

The Get Together 2 XL boasts two one-inch tweeters, two four-inch woofers, and a rear-mounted passive radiator, which together pack a massive 60W of power. As a result, HoM say that the new speaker is the loudest model in its lineup to date.

However, if the company’s loudest speaker isn’t quite loud enough for you, multiple speakers in the Get Together 2 range can be paired together in party mode, whilst two Get Together 2 XL’s can be paired in stereo.

The aesthetic design of the new speaker is undeniably House of Marley, making use of the company’s Rewind fabcric to line the body, which is made of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET, which is a form of polyester found in plastic bottles.

It also makes use of the company’s Regrind silicone, which is made from post-consumer silicone scraps and a classic bamboo face plate.

The top of the body features an LED ringed volume knob, which changes colour to indicate battery level, EQ mode and more. Located next to it are controls for track changing, phone calls and EQ.

Speaking of EQ, users can change between three modes on top of regular playback – Bass Boost, Acoustic and Marley Signature Sound.

Whilst this isn’t a smart speaker by any means, HoM has equipped the Get Together 2 XL with a microphone for phone calls, however it will be able to use the connected smartphones voice assistant.

The new speaker has been equipped with USB-A and USB-C ports, which whilst they can’t be used as music inputs like the fitted AUX-in port, are used to charge your devices.

Battery life of the speaker itself maxes out at 20 hours but is likely to be shorter if playing at full blast. That being said, there is a 65-watt GaN charger included, which brings it back to full battery in under 2 hours.

Perfect for parties, it has an IP65 rating to protect it from spills and dust and handles on the side so it can be carried outside.

The House of Marley Get Together 2 XL is available from the company’s website for $599.95.