The partnership between Klipsch and Ojas – aka Devon Turnbull – has resulted in a new limited edition set of premium speakers, the Klipsch + Ojas kO-R1.

Design-wise, the kO-R1 has an exposed sandcast aluminum multicell horn and Baltic birch plywood with full butt joint construction.

It’s available in spiral red oak veneer or pewter gray finishes, with a matte black horn.

Klipsch says it includes an adjustable horn mount, anodised aluminum binding posts, and anti-vibration rubber feet.

A laser-engraved metal ID plate “adds a touch of exclusivity, while a five-step high-frequency gain attenuator provides precise sound tuning”.

Klipsch was founded as a speaker company in 1946 in Hope, Arkansas – where product is still handcrafted – while the New York City-based Devon Turnbull has spent 20 years pursuing his muse in fashion, graffiti, graphic design and audio.

“With a particular interest in high efficiency speakers and low powered tube amplifiers, Ojas audio equipment aims to bring realistic, natural sound to the listener,” he says on his website.

“These products are the result of two decades of experimentation, engineering and explorations in the audio underground.”

The speakers come with stands, and a hardbound book that “chronicles the journey of inspiration, research, ideation, design, and manufacturing behind the creation” of the product.

Klipsch says the new speakers have “generated demand that exceeds our inventory”, although at the time of writing they were available on Ojas’s DIY-style website for A$12,746.20.