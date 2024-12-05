OPINION: Why is it that Optus is so hopeless when it comes to service and support, with a simple search of their web site for NBN business support almost a fruitless exercise, and that even before you actually connect.

Optus the Company that bought Australia to its knees, and is now being sued by hundreds of consumers in a class action lawsuit, has got to employ some of the dumbest people in both their support and new account operations.

According to the latest 2024 Roy Morgan Brand research, Australians already know that the business is the most distrusted brand in Australia.

On top of that the ACCC has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court alleging that Optus engaged in unconscionable conduct in contravention of the Australian Consumer Law when selling telecommunications goods and services to hundreds of consumers.

So how dumb was I to place an order for one of their so called “superfast” NBN services for use in our North Sydney Office.

After placing the order as a 4Square Media account which happens to be based in North Sydney a modem turned up at the right office on the right floor.

It booted up easily and the speed was “Superfast”, then the problems started.

Within 24 hours the service crashing for hours. on end despite NBN claiming there were no outages in North Sydney.

The Optus Gateway comes with a SIM card the only problem this failed to kick in, so it was back to a Telstra network modem running on their 5G network.

When we initially complained and despite the account being in the name of the Company, and despite me being listed as the owner of 4Square Media, the initial so called Customer support manager refused to action the call for the simple reason that they wanted permission from a person in our accounts department that it was okay to speak to the CEO of the Company.

She had initially set the account up in the name of 4Square Media.

4 Hours later we finally got a support call despite a simple check of the Internet would have told them that I was the CEO and owner of the Company, or they could have delivered real customer service and simply called their PR department who we deal with often.

After crashing the Optus Gateway modem failed to recognise the 4G SIM when the network went down.

Over a period of 28 days, we were flicked out of the NBN network on multiple occasions with the lack of a service happening for several hours each day.

Ironically a check of the NBN connection revealed that we had full NBN connectivity each and every time we had a problem with the Optus service.

Deciding enough was enough we demanded a new Gateway hub and that when a new drama unfolded.

We were then told that the service was registered to my home address in Mosman NSW which just happens to be a building site at the moment.

This is despite the 4Square Media account being debited for the service and despite the modem being delivered to the right business address in North Sydney.

That’s okay said the dipstick handling the issue I will fix it. After repeating the right address and questioning how Optus with whom I have never had a service at my home address, or anywhere else, I was told “We do security checks of people opening accounts”.

When it was pointed that at no time had we given my home address to them we were told that the account had been set up at my home address following a security check.

This itself is pure fantasy as the business is officially registered at the address of my accountants who is also in North Sydney, which a simple ASIC check or any credit check would have revealed.

We asked for this to be changed, and after a 15-minute wait we were told it was all under control the righ address was in the system and the new modem was on its way to our North Sydney office.

A few hours later we got a notification from Australia Post that a new modem was being delivered to you guessed it, a building site in Mosman NSW 2088.

Then we got a mobile message with a different tracking code also to the Mosman address,.

Ironically the message was addressed to an Ashley at my mobile number.

One has to seriously question, as to how dumb Optus management are, and above all what type of uneducated employee are they allowing to take customer calls and why are they obtaining private information on Company directors home addresses for the simple installation of an NBN Optus Gateway at a business address.

Remember, this is a Singapore Communications Company who’s so called support operation were so incompetent that they managed to crash their entire mobile network for hours.

We are still waiting for an official quote from Optus.