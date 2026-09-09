Hohem has unveiled a new 2-in-1 pocket camera at IFA 2026 that combines a three-axis gimbal with a detachable, waterproof camera module that is aimed at vloggers and content creators.

The Hohem Eyepic is the Chinese company’s first camera and is designed to address the growing demand for compact equipment that can handle both conventional handheld filming as well as hands-free content creation.

The camera module connects magnetically to the gimbal and can be removed and used independently. It can also be worn using a lanyard or clip, attached to suitable magnetic surfaces, or used for first-person footage without requiring the user to hold the camera.

When attached to the gimbal, the Eyepic provides three-axis mechanical stabilisation for smoother handheld footage.

One of its key features is native vertical 4K recording at up to 60 frames per second. The camera can capture vertical footage at 2160 x 3840 resolution, which means creators don’t have to crop a horizontal 4K image to produce content for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

The camera can also switch between portrait and landscape shooting by rotating its 2.51-inch touchscreen. The screen is built into the gimbal handle and can be used to frame shots and control the camera.

When the camera module is detached, the gimbal retracts and locks and the touchscreen becomes a wireless monitor. Hohem says users can view a 1080p live preview and adjust settings from up to 10 metres away

The standalone camera is also waterproof to 10 metres. Although Hohem has yet to provide a formal IP rating, the company is positioning the feature for outdoor activities and hands-free shooting, rather than simply as a protection against splashes. Hohem also outlines that the camera can record slow-motion footage, however final resolution and frame-rate details have not yet been confirmed.

Several key specifications for the camera have not yet been confirmed by the company, including the sensor size, lens, storage capacity, weight and final battery capacity. Reports indicate battery life could reach up to 90 minutes using the camera module alone and up to 2.5 hours with the gimbal.

The launch puts Hohem into a competitive camera market currently dominated by players including DJI and Insta360. This camera’s unique detachable design and native vertical 4K recording give it two key points of differentiation.

While pricing has also not been announced, Hohem expects the Eyepic to launch in the first quarter of 2027.