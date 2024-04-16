HMD Global has revealed its new concept at MWC 2024, called Fusion.

Details have been limited, however, the concept appears to be a return to modular phones, with a base unit and attachable “smart outfits.”

These “smart outfits” are tipped to expand the functionality of the phone.

This idea is not new, as Motorola’s Moto Mods indicated a similar approach in 2016. This concept even goes back to the Jolla phone in 2014.

These attempts have yet to gain traction, however, HMD is hoping this will change.

A developmental toolkit and renders were released by the company, which show possible accessory designs.

HMD are also promoting the idea all over social media, in regions such as Australia, Benelux, and France.

A graphic of a smartphone complete with add-ons was also shared by the company.

Text on the bottom left shows a “Coming Soon” tagline, which indicates HMD are planning a Fusion debut in the above nations soon.

It remains to be seen if HMD can succeed and bypass the challenges faced by previous attempts at modular phones.

HMD Fusion’s future is hinging on addressing the previous failures of modular phones, and if it comes with a well-designed base phone, a robust developer community, and practical smart outfits, it could succeed.