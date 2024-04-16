HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HMD Unveils New Fusion Phone Concept

HMD Unveils New Fusion Phone Concept

By | 16 Apr 2024

HMD Global has revealed its new concept at MWC 2024, called Fusion.

Details have been limited, however, the concept appears to be a return to modular phones, with a base unit and attachable “smart outfits.”

These “smart outfits” are tipped to expand the functionality of the phone.

This idea is not new, as Motorola’s Moto Mods indicated a similar approach in 2016. This concept even goes back to the Jolla phone in 2014.

These attempts have yet to gain traction, however, HMD is hoping this will change.

A developmental toolkit and renders were released by the company, which show possible accessory designs.

HMD are also promoting the idea all over social media, in regions such as Australia, Benelux, and France.

A graphic of a smartphone complete with add-ons was also shared by the company.

Text on the bottom left shows a “Coming Soon” tagline, which indicates HMD are planning a Fusion debut in the above nations soon.

It remains to be seen if HMD can succeed and bypass the challenges faced by previous attempts at modular phones.

HMD Fusion’s future is hinging on addressing the previous failures of modular phones, and if it comes with a well-designed base phone, a robust developer community, and practical smart outfits, it could succeed.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
OPINION: Why Current Smartphone Brands Need To Fear Cult Brand Nothing’s Arrival In OZ
Six New HMD Global Smartphones Tipped For July Launch
Is Nokia Really Dead, HMD Offer Some Clarity
HMD Teases Iconic Nokia Phone Revival
New Smart Home Assistants Unveiled By Layer & Deutsche Telekom
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Loses Bid In UK To Dismiss App Store Commission Lawsuit
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
BIG W + Woolies Boss Accused Of ‘Bullshitting’ Senate Inquiry Into Price Gouging
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
Rode To Release New Audio Gear Products For Content Creators
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
Japan Holds Google Accountable Over Ad Practices In Antitrust Action
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
Samsung Brings Galaxy AI Support To Older Devices
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Loses Bid In UK To Dismiss App Store Commission Lawsuit
Latest News
/
April 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
In a setback to Apple, a judge in the UK has refused Apple’s bid to have a lawsuit filed against...
Read More