Finnish mobile brand HMD Global, formerly known for its Nokia-branded devices, has launched two new devices in partnership with FC Barcelona – the HMD Fusion and a revamped HMD 3210.

First shown at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, the HMD Fusion Barça Edition includes UV-reactive signatures from 11 players, custom wallpapers, ringtones, and alarms voiced by players like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie De Jong.

The Fusion features a 6.56” 90Hz display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, up to 8GB RAM, a 108MP rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The HMD 3210 Barça Edition is a modern take on the classic feature phone, updated with FC Barcelona-themed elements like the classic Snake game in team colours and the club slogan ‘Més Que Un Club’.

HMD has also launched a giveaway across Europe and the UK, where fans can win the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2-powered HMD Skyline each time Barça scores.

FC Barcelona’s Partnerships Director Marc Bruix called the launch “a tangible result” of their collaboration with HMD, offering fans a new way to connect with the club.

Pricing and Australian availability are expected to be announced tomorrow. With JB Hi-Fi already ranging HMD devices like the A$599 Skyline, a local release seems likely.

HMD has been expanding its product range following the strategic move away from the Nokia brand, with plans for rugged smartphones, power banks, and the upcoming Ampd Buds which are designed to magnetically attach to smartphones for reverse wireless charging.