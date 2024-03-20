HMD Global, on the 25th birthday of the Nokia 3210, has announced on X that a new iconic feature phone may be released in May.

In a teaser, the company showcased the image of a bright yellow 8-bit version of what is thought to be a Nokia feature phone.

In the image, the device sits alongside a balloon and directs users to the HMD birthday page of an upcoming phone, entitled “an icon returns” which is illustrate with a pixelated image.

Since the X post was published on 18 March, which is the birthday of the Nokia 3210, it is believed that this model may be making a comeback.

Another suggestion is that the revived feature phone could be the Nokia 3310, which was popular due to its high durability.

It was available in a variety of bright colours (including bright yellow), and was revived in 2017 when it was updated to work on 3G services.

However, Nokia fans will have to wait until May to find out the true identity of the phone to be released.