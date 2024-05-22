Finnish mobile company, HMD, has continued to expand its portfolio with the introduction of the new Pulse+ Business phone days after releasing several consumer models in Australia.

The phone has been tailored specifically for professionals, with a focus on business-centric features.

Physically, the phone looks exactly like the consumer version. The difference is in the software and support.

HMD claims that the battery can maintain at least 80 per cent of its original 5,000mAh capacity after 800 charge cycles.

It has a square camera module on the back, is 8.45mm thick and weighs around 187g.

The phone features a 6.56-inch IPS panel, complete with a 1,612 x 720-pixel resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, it runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset, which is an eight-core chipset, unable to handle demanding tasks, such as gaming, but able to provide day-to-day usage.

On the rear is a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, and on the front is an 8MP shooter. The cameras come with built-in features such as Super Night + Tripod Mode, FlashShot, AI HDR, and Skin Tone optimisation.

Connectivity options include NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB-C 2.0 port.

It also features Firmware-Over-The-Air (FOTA), which allows the company to manage and update Android apps via a platform for all devices.

The phone comes with an extended three-year warranty, as well as five years of security patches, and two years of OS updates.

When it comes to hardware support, there are two options, Door to Door Care with DHL Express and iFixit.

With Door-to-Door Care, DHL will pick the phone up and return it once it is fixed, and the HMD Repair Hub on iFixit offers replacement batteries, charging ports, back panels, and displays.

HMD says that the Pulse+ Business Edition is enterprise-ready, meaning it’s equipped with security features such as Network Lockdown, PIN-only power-off, and PIN Pad scramble.

The HMD Pulse+ Business Edition was designed to fit Android Enterprise Recommended guidelines. Not to mention, it features enterprise security with biometric authentication, encryption, and remote wipe.

Setup can be done via a company’s IT department and all data collected is stored on the Google Cloud Platform based inside the EU. It remains unclear where data from other nations will be stored.

Currently, the HMD Pulse+ Business Edition is only available in Europe. ChannelNews will update when Australian availability is revealed.

It is retailing for €200 (approx. A$325) for a 6GB / 128GB unit in a Midnight Blue colour.

Recently released in Australia was the HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Pulse+, and HMD Pulse, which are available at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman, and Big W.

The Pulse Pro is retailing for A$299, whereas the Pulse+ is retailing for A$259 and the Pulse is retailing for A$229.