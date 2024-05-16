HMD has not only silently announced its new XR21 rugged 5G smartphone, which are rebranded Nokia XR21 devices, launched last year, but have also debuted its new HMD T21 tablet, which is also a rebranded Nokia device, the Nokia T21, launched in September last year.

The XR21 has the same specifications as the Nokia version, with the only difference being the HMD logo replacing the Nokia logo.

It has a 6.49-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified, featuring an IP69K certification as well, which is the highest ingress protection against water and dust. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus coating.

Powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, it’s packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, equipped with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Additionally, it has a 4,800mAh battery that can support 33W charging.

It ships with Android 13 out of the box, and has a promised two years of OS upgrades, as well as three years of security updates.

HMD Global has reportedly commenced production of the HMD XR21 in Europe, specifically in Hungary.

It will be available in a Midnight Black colour, as well as a limited edition Frosted Platinum colour, which will only have 50 units available (30 can be purchased online).

The device is currently available in various European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Italy, and Finland, retailing for €600 (approx. A$975). Australian pricing and availability are not yet known.

The original Nokia XR21 from last year, however, can still be purchased from JB Hi-Fi for A$799.

Moving on to the new HMD T21 tablet, it features a 10.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000px.

It comes with active stylus support and a 5:3 aspect ratio, and features a sandblasted aluminium body infused with 60 per cent recycled plastic, carrying an IP52 rating against dust and water.

The device is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset, and is equipped with two 8MP cameras, as well as an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charging.

It will be available in both Wi-Fi and 4G variants, with voice calling on the latter, sports an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus and LED flash, as well as an 8MP front camera.

It also has stereo speakers, dual microphones with OZO audio technology, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HMD has promised two guaranteed software updates, and four years of security patches.

The HMD T21 is currently available in Europe in a Black Steel colour, for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It costs around €300 (approx. A$487), with Australian pricing and availability still to come.

HMD has also recently launched its Pulse series, consisting of the Pulse and Pulse Pro models.

The HMD Pulse has a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 13MP dual main camera and an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging.

It retails for A$229 at JB Hi-Fi, and is available in Meteor Black, Atmos Blue, and Tundra Rose colours.

Then, there’s the HMD Pulse + 4G, which is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, complete with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging.

It retails for A$259 at JB Hi-Fi, and is available in Midnight Blue, Glacier Green, and Apricot Crush colours.

Finally, there’s the HMD Pulse Pro, which comes equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen, with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP + 2MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 20W charging.

It retails for A$299 at JB Hi-Fi, and is available in Glacier Green, Twilight Purple, and Black Ocean colours.