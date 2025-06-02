HMD is gearing up for a significant product release featuring two new smartphones and its debut smartwatch lineup, according to leaked specifications that reveal the company’s expansion into multiple device categories.

The HMD Skyline 2 will feature a 6.55-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,200-nit peak brightness.

The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and include a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W wired charging and Qi 2.0 wireless charging with magnetic support.

Camera specifications include a triple rear setup with a 108MP main sensor featuring optical image stabilisation, plus 13MP and 50MP additional sensors.

The front-facing camera will offer 50MP resolution.

The Skyline 2 will carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, stereo speakers, and ship with Android 15 alongside promises of three major OS upgrades.

The more premium Skyline 2 GT shares the same 6.55-inch pOLED display but increases peak brightness to 2,000 nits.

This model upgrades to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with 12GB RAM and enhanced charging capabilities at 45W wired speeds while maintaining Qi 2.0 wireless charging with magnets.

The GT variant’s camera system features the same 108MP main sensor with OIS but upgrades the additional sensors to dual 50MP units plus a 3D ToF sensor.

The device includes a dedicated camera and customisable buttons, improves water resistance to IP67 rating, and maintains the 50MP front camera and 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Expanding beyond smartphones, HMD will introduce its first smartwatches with the Rubber 1 and Rubber 1S models, both running Wear OS.

The Rubber 1 features a larger 1.85-inch OLED screen, 2MP camera, 400mAh battery with Qi wireless charging, and comprehensive connectivity including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and NFC. Health tracking includes an accelerometer, a heart rate sensor, and SpO2 monitoring with 5ATM water resistance.

The Rubber 1S offers a more compact approach with a 1.07-inch OLED display and 290mAh battery while maintaining similar health tracking features.

This model includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, accelerometer, heart rate monitoring, and SpO2 tracking with 5ATM water resistance and Qi wireless charging support.

The leaked specifications suggest HMD is positioning the Skyline 2 series as successors to last year’s Skyline smartphone, which featured Lumia-inspired design elements and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processing.

The new devices represent significant upgrades in display technology, processing power, and camera capabilities while introducing wireless charging and improved build quality.

The simultaneous launch of smartphones and smartwatches indicates HMD’s strategy to compete across multiple device categories, challenging established players in both the Android smartphone and Wear OS smartwatch markets.