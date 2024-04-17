Heineken has collaborated with US company Bodega to launch ‘The Boring Phone,’ which will be produced by HMD.

This phone has been specifically designed to have reduced technological capabilities, and was created to encourage consumers to have better in-person connections, and to disconnect from their smartphones.

As smartphones become more advanced, it’s easier to stay connected online and forget about staying in the moment.

HMD have produced the Heineken x Bodega Boring Phone, which was designed to only deliver the basics needed.

It’s main function is to send and receive calls and text messages.

It has a transparent casing, and holographic stickers, which are inspired by Gen Z’s love of Newtro fashion, reminiscent of early 2000s mobile phones.

The phone is unable to download social media and other apps, has a week of standby time, and up to 20 hours of talk time.

New research conducted by Heineken found that 90% of Zillenials confess to “doom scrolling.” This means they check their phone an average of seven times each night.

Two thirds (62%) admitted to checking social media while out with others, while 36% confessed to checking work emails.

30% revealed they sneakily play games instead of conversing with family and friends in the moment.

22% confessed they already turn off their phone, or leave it at home with special occasions, and 38% admitted they would consider it.

Heineken and Bodega partnered to show consumers there is more than social media out there, and less is more when it comes to phones.

British producer on the rise, TSHA will celebrate the launch of The Boring Phone by having a giveaway.

“As an artist, you want to connect with the audience to know they’re having a good time, but it’s hard to do this when you look up from the decks and see a sea of smartphones flashing in your face. I would love to see a world where we enter the venue and just live in the moment; connect with the artist, your mates and just have a good time. The Heineken x Bodega Boring Phone is the perfect antidote to the barriers smart tech pose to nights out.”

The Boring Phone will be unveiled during Milan Design Week on the 18th of April, and devices will be given away.

In June, an app to turn smartphones boring will also be launched.