HMD Launches Its Search And Rescue Satellite Technology In Australia

By | 6 Feb 2025
HMD OffGrid

HMD has launched its OffGrid search and rescue satellite service in Australia to aid people lost in remoter Australian areas.

The technology comprises a small device that links to a phone and allows two-way texting to satellite when you are out of cellular range.

“With more than 15 million camping and caravan trips being taken by Australians in 2023 and approximately 130 bushwalkers getting lost and requiring rescue each year, Australians love the great outdoors and getting off the beaten track,” HMD says in a statement.

The service is not only in time for late summer campers, it comes as many Australians start planning their ski trips for the coming winter.

“OffGrid represents further diversity of the Human Mobile Devices (HMD) range, which has already separated itself from other smartphone brands in Australia, given its affordability and focus on digital detox, repairability, and great camera and design,” the Finnish company explains.

HMD OffGrid

HMD OffGrid

HMD’s entry into non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications was announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

The HMD OffGrid device is available through Amazon for $329. It uses the L Band satellite radio spectrum which the company says lets Android and iOS users connect direct directly to satellites in challenging environments.

It comes with Overwatch x Rescue, FocusPoint’s premium SOS service with 24/7 multi-lingual emergency response coordination, and fully funded assistance for customers.

The device offers 24/7 emergency response, three-day battery life and MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, the company says. It weighs 60grams and fits in the palm of your hand.

It performs live location tracking of up to five recipients who can message two ways using the OffGrid app.  There’s a ‘check in’ feature which lets users send a pre-configured message to friends and family with the click of a dedicated button.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
