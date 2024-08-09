In February this year, HMD confirmed that it had teamed up with Mattel to develop a new Barbie phone.

Now, a countdown timer on HMD’s website states that the new phone will arrive in 19 days.

While details of that phone or its specs have been hard to come by, a listing on China’s TENAA agency has more images and details of the upcoming Barbie Flip Phone, reported GSM Arena.

The device is certified with the TA-1681 model number and will feature a 1.77-inch TFT LCD cover screen (128x160px) and a 2.8-inch (240x320px) main display.

The back features a single 0.3MP camera. There’s no mention of the operating system but unconfirmed reports suggest it will be either S30+ or KaiOS.

A 1GHz chipset with 64MB RAM and 128MB built-in storage which is expandable via the microSD card slot.

HMD Barbie Phone features 4G/LTE and Bluetooth connectivity and a 1,450 mAh battery. Its dimensions are listed at 108×55×18.9 mm with a weight of 123 grams.

While the HMD Barbie Phone looks to be a rebrand of the Nokia 2660 Flip, pricing and availability of the phone for the Australian market will likely be announced at the time the phone is launched.

In a major development recently for Mattel, and a move that shocked the markets, the maker of Barbie dolls and Uno cards is reported to have received a buyout offer from L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by French luxury goods giant LVMH. The sources who spoke of Mattel being approached by L Catterton cautioned that there is no certainty that the PE firm’s approach will even nudge Mattel into potentially exploring a sale.