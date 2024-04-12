Finnish mobile phone manufacturer Human Mobile Devices (HMD) said earlier this year that a new multi-brand strategy will see it launch an HMD original range alongside Nokia phones too. We’re now seeing that vision come to life.

HMD has just unveiled 2024 versions of three iconic Nokia phones from the past – the Nokia 230, the Nokia 6310 and the Nokia 5310. Details of the pricing and availability haven’t been immediately revealed.

Nokia 230

The original Nokia 230 was launched back in 105. This year’s version has a new 1,450 mAh battery and USB-C port. Bluetooth 5.0 is enabled by the Unisoc 6531F chipset.

The dimensions of the phone are similar to the 2015 model, and it has carried over the 2.8” TFT screen with 65K colours too. It also has the same 2 MP camera with an LED flash combo on the front and back panels. A 3.5 mm audio jack and 8/16 MB are all unchanged from the original.

Nokia 6310

The Nokia 6310 released early into the new millennium – back in March 2001. Now, HMD’s 2024 relaunch has seen a bigger 1,450 mAh battery and a USB-C port added to it.

The features carried over from the original include a VGA camera with a flash at the back, a 2.8” LCD at the front, a dual-SIM slot with stand-by capabilities for both cards and an extra slot for microSD cards.

Nokia 5310

The Nokia 5310 phone first broke cover in 2007 and had music as a major focus feature of the phone.n For the 2024 iteration of this phone, HMD has maintained the overall design from the 5310, but the handset has grown in size – it is now taller and wider, which is essential to house the bigger 1,450 mAh battery.

The chipset used now is the Unisoc 6531F, departing from the Mediatek platform. The bigger size also means this phone now has a larger 2.8” LCD.

The new 5310 hasn’t forgotten its roots, and the music play buttons are on the phone’s right side, while the volume keys are to the left. HMD also added a USB-C port on the bottom but has kept everything else the same including the 8/16 MB memory (a microSD card slot is present), dual speakers, and an FM radio.