Hisense Unveils Vidda C3 Pro 4K Laser Projector with Harman JBL Sound
Hisense has launched its latest flagship home theatre projector, the Vidda C3 Pro, in China, featuring premium features including a tri-colour laser light source, Harman-tuned speakers and Dolby Vision support.
The C3 Pro is currently priced at ¥9,499 (A$2,000) in China, though Australian availability has not yet been confirmed.
The Vidda C3 Pro builds on its predecessor, the C2 Pro, with a new MCL39 tri-laser module and a rated brightness of 2,800 CVIA lumens – a figure Hisense says reflects real-world screen brightness rather than inflated lab specs.
Combined with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode, the projector aims to offer an uncompromising cinematic experience.
A standout feature is its 1.67x lossless zoom and short-throw 0.9–1.5:1 lens, capable of projecting a 100-inch screen from just 2 metres. The lens also incorporates advanced optics for sharp, distortion-free images edge-to-edge.
The projector runs on a MediaTek MT9681 chipset, offering a 30% boost in CPU and 31% in GPU performance over its predecessor. It’s paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and supports 4K at 60Hz and 1080p at up to 240Hz via HDMI 2.1. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and optical audio out.
For audio, Hisense has teamed up with Harman JBL to deliver dual 10W Hi-Res Audio-certified speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS support, and a 3D AI spatial sound engine.
Other smart features include voice control, 3D playback, auto keystone correction, and a DeepSeek AI system powered by 18 virtual assistants. Each unit is bundled with a GaN fast charger and protective EPP case.