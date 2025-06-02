Hisense has launched its Series 8i washer and dryer range in Australia, featuring advanced smart technology and industry-leading energy efficiency, designed for modern households seeking sustainable and convenient laundry solutions.

The Series 8i Dryer achieves a groundbreaking 10-star energy rating, surpassing the highest benchmark by 10% to become the most energy-efficient 10kg dryer available in the Australian market.

The accompanying Series 8i Washer holds a 5-star energy and water rating, demonstrating Hisense’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

“We’re excited to introduce the Series 8i washer and dryer to the Australian market, the range is yet another addition to our premium offering that reflects our focus on sustainability and efficiency,” said Chris Kotis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hisense Australia.

The washer incorporates iJet technology with Dual Jet functionality, boosting wash cycle efficiency by up to 38% while delivering thorough cleaning in both standard and quick cycles.

AutoDosing technology precisely measures detergent for optimal results, storing enough supply for up to 27 washes and eliminating manual measurement guesswork.

The Series 8i Dryer features iCare steam technology to reduce wrinkles and refresh clothes, paired with iDry technology for rapid drying performance.

The unit can handle 1kg loads in just 29 minutes and complete larger 4kg loads in under an hour, addressing the needs of fast-paced Australian households.

Both appliances feature iPlay 3.55-inch colour screens providing intuitive control and cycle information, complemented by sleek design elements including reversible, durable glass doors.

The washer’s iFit slim-depth design offers 10kg capacity within a 550mm depth, maximising space efficiency for tight laundry configurations.

Smart home integration comes through Hisense’s ConnectLife app, compatible with iOS, Android, and VIDAA platforms.

The SmartLink feature enables communication between paired washer and dryer units, automatically selecting optimal drying cycles based on wash programs to streamline the laundry process.

The Smart Assist feature allows users to specify laundry colours, soil levels, and materials through the app, enabling the washing machine to automatically determine perfect combinations of temperature, time, and water usage for each load.

The Series 8i Dryer’s advanced heat pump technology enables its record-breaking energy efficiency, while both appliances integrate seamlessly into smart home ecosystems for enhanced convenience and monitoring capabilities.

“The laundry is an essential part of Australian households, and we’re proud to deliver a new series which pairs class-leading technology and sleek design for a game-changing laundry offering that gives Australians more time back in their day,” Kotis concluded.

The Series 8i washer is available for $1,199 AUD and the dryer for $1,499 AUD through select major retailers, positioning the range as a premium but accessible smart laundry solution for Australian consumers.