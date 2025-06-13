Hisense ranked first globally in MiniLED TVs, 100-inch and larger displays, and Laser TVs during the first quarter of 2025, according to data from industry analyst Omdia.

The Chinese company held a 56.7% global market share in the 100-inch-plus TV segment, continuing its leading position since 2023.

In the rapidly growing MiniLED category, Hisense accounted for 29.3% of global shipments, while maintaining a 69.6% share in the Laser TV market – a position it has held for six consecutive years.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Hisense was the top shipper of 98-inch and larger TVs, capturing 42.8% market share between Q1 and Q3 of 2024. It also led MiniLED TV shipments in the region with 38.8%, reflecting its growing presence in the premium TV segment.

This regional performance has been supported by an expanding retail network and product range tailored to local markets.

Hisense recently announced a partnership with French audio company Devialet to improve sound performance through software updates on selected models.

The brand also launched the “Own the Moment” campaign, linked to its sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.