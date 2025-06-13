Home > Latest News > Hisense Tops Global Market For MiniLED, Large-Screen and Laser TVs

Hisense Tops Global Market For MiniLED, Large-Screen and Laser TVs

By | 13 Jun 2025

Hisense ranked first globally in MiniLED TVs, 100-inch and larger displays, and Laser TVs during the first quarter of 2025, according to data from industry analyst Omdia.

The Chinese company held a 56.7% global market share in the 100-inch-plus TV segment, continuing its leading position since 2023.

In the rapidly growing MiniLED category, Hisense accounted for 29.3% of global shipments, while maintaining a 69.6% share in the Laser TV market – a position it has held for six consecutive years.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, Hisense was the top shipper of 98-inch and larger TVs, capturing 42.8% market share between Q1 and Q3 of 2024. It also led MiniLED TV shipments in the region with 38.8%, reflecting its growing presence in the premium TV segment.

This regional performance has been supported by an expanding retail network and product range tailored to local markets.

Hisense recently announced a partnership with French audio company Devialet to improve sound performance through software updates on selected models.

The brand also launched the “Own the Moment” campaign, linked to its sponsorship of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Hisense Launches HT SATURN 4.1.2-Channel Sound System with Devialet Collaboration in Australia
OZ TV Market Undergoing Biggest Transformation In Decades
Hisense Unveils 8i Laundry Range with Industry-First 10-Star Energy Rating
TCL Brings Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to 2025 TVs, Debuts Wireless Z100 Speaker
Samsung Overtakes LG In OLED TV Market
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

How Much Money Will Directed Electronics Lose Following Their Snapping Up Of Shares In Failed Toy Retailer?
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/
Hisense Launches HT SATURN 4.1.2-Channel Sound System with Devialet Collaboration in Australia
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/
Apple Delays Advanced Siri AI Upgrade to Spring 2026 Amid Internal Restructuring
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/
New AI Data Capture & Advertising Coming To LG TVs With Upgraded WebOS Hub 3.0
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/
Bose Unveils AI-Powered QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

How Much Money Will Directed Electronics Lose Following Their Snapping Up Of Shares In Failed Toy Retailer?
Latest News
/
June 13, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Management at Melbourne based distributor Directed Electronics have not said how much money they face losing following the collapse of...
Read More