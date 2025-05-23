Hisense has partnered with French audio innovator Devialet, unveiling three new product lines under the ‘Tuned by Devialet’ label.

The partnership, which combines Hisense’s display technology with Devialet’s acoustic expertise, signals a clear push by the Chinese company into the premium home entertainment market.

The new lineup includes upgraded ULED MiniLED TVs, a flagship sound system and a high-end Laser TV.

Two ULED MiniLED TV models, the 65U7Q PRO and 65U8Q, now come with Devialet-calibrated audio systems. Both offer Mini-LED PRO backlighting, Dolby Atmos support, and Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine PRO.

For gamers, a 165Hz refresh rate and Game Mode Ultra promise smooth and responsive gameplay.

The HT SATURN sound system stands out with its Hi-Concerto technology, enabling seamless syncing with Hisense TVs. Featuring 4.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, it combines Devialet’s tuning with punchy bass and crisp spatial audio.

Set to launch later this year, the L9Q Laser TV is the showpiece of the range. It boasts 5000 lumens brightness, a 5000:1 contrast ratio, IMAX Enhanced visuals, and a 6.2.2-channel sound system. Tuning for the L9Q was carried out in collaboration with the Opéra de Paris.

While Hisense is already a familiar name in Australia’s TV market, the Devialet collaboration could help differentiate its higher-end offerings in a crowded space. With a focus on premium sound, the move appears aimed at consumers seeking more than just sharp visuals from their living room setups.

The new products are expected to arrive in Australia in the second half of 2025.