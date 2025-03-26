Hisense is set to shake up the lifestyle TV market with the expansion of its CanvasTV lineup, introducing two larger models – 75-inch and 85-inch – designed to rival Samsung’s popular Frame TV series.

The new models will be available in Australia from late autumn 2025, offering a premium yet competitively priced alternative for consumers who want their TV to double as a stylish digital artwork display.

Hisense initially launched CanvasTV in 2024 with 55-inch and 65-inch models, tapping into the growing trend of televisions designed to blend into home decor.

Now, with the introduction of the 75-inch and 85-inch variants, Hisense is taking aim at the larger end of the market, a segment where Samsung’s Frame TV has enjoyed significant success.

Like its predecessors, the new CanvasTV models have a 4K QLED panel with Quantum Dot technology, ensuring vibrant colours and deep contrast. The signature anti-glare Hi-Matte display enhances the TV’s artistic appeal, making digital artwork and photography look more like real framed prints when the TV is not in use.

The CanvasTV continues to offer ‘Art Mode’, allowing users to display curated artwork or personal photos. Each unit comes with a premium teak magnetic frame, with additional frame options available separately to match different interior aesthetics. An ultra-slim wall mount ensures a near flush-to-wall installation, mimicking a traditional picture frame.

Powered by Google TV, the CanvasTV lineup provides access to streaming services, voice assistants (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit), and smart home integration.

While Hisense has not confirmed all gaming specifications for the larger models, it is expected they will follow the 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support found in the smaller models , which are key features for gamers.

A built-in RGB light sensor adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on room lighting conditions, ensuring artwork displayed on-screen always looks natural. Energy-conscious buyers will appreciate the motion sensor, which automatically turns off the screen when no one is in the room, reducing power consumption.

The new Hisense CanvasTV models will arrive in Australian stores in late autumn 2025, priced at A$3,899 for the 75-inch model and A$5,999 for the 85-inch version. This undercuts Samsung’s Frame TV, which currently retails at A$4,499 for the 75-inch and A$6,999 for the 85-inch model.