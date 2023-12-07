Hisense Australia who last reported a $12M loss from their local TV and appliance business has bounced back with the Company recently filing their latest financials that reveal a $5.1M profit from increased revenues.

The business that had to allow for the loss of over $3.3M, after their former head of customer service was jailed following a police investigation into fraud at the Melbourne based Company delivered revenues of $443.4M up from the $412M delivered in 2021.

Marketing and advertising expenditure at the Chinese Company who is in a head on battle with a surging TCL who has been growing market share in the Australia and is tipped to launch a new range of TV’s at CES 2024.

Since the business discovered the extent of the theft on the Company new measures have been put into place worldwide.

Aphrodite Myron, 58, was a senior Hisense executive when she defrauded the company to fund her gambling addiction.

Between 2014 and 2021, she repeatedly emailed the company’s finance director about purported customer complaints, claiming they needed to pay compensation.

Hisense ended up paying $3,383,56.96 into 35 separate bank accounts set up by Myron under her and her family’s names.

The direct parent company of the Company is Hisense International Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd which is incorporated in Singapore, a tax has.

The ultimate parent entity and ultimate controlling party of Hisense Australia Pty Ltd is Hisense International Co., Ltd, incorporated in China.